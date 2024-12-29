Omar Speights News: Ties season high in tackles
Speights recorded 10 tackles (five solo) during Saturday's 13-9 victory against the Cardinals.
The rookie linebacker was busy against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, tying Kamren Curl for the team lead in tackles. Speights currently has 64 tackles (36 solo) and two pass defenses on the campaign, with the majority of that production coming after earning an expanded role starting in Week 8.
