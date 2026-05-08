Omari Kelly News: Joining Chicago

The Bears signed Kelly as an undrafted free agent Friday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Kelly ended his collegiate career at Michigan State, totaling 47 receptions for 626 yards and two touchdowns through 12 games with the Spartans in 2025. The wide receiver also earned second-team All-Conference USA honors at Middle Tennessee State in 2024 as a punt returner. If his game can translate to the NFL level, his special teams experience could make him a valuable depth piece for the Bears.