Hampton, who was designated for return from IR on Nov. 25, is still listed as questionable for the contest, but the running back -- who practiced fully Friday and Saturday -- appears poised to see his first game action since suffering a left ankle fracture in Week 5. Official confirmation of his status will arrive once the Chargers' inactives are posted ahead of Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Assuming he's available versus Philadelphia, Hampton will rejoin a backfield that's been led by Kimani Vidal, a context that could result in something of a Week 14 timeshare if Hampton is eased back in at all. In the five games Hampton played in before his injury, the 2025 first-rounder carried 66 times for 314 yards and two TDs and caught 20 of his 22 targets for 126 yards.