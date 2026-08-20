Omarion Hampton headshot

Omarion Hampton News: Cameo appearance in preseason loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 10:14pm

Hampton rushed once for minus-1 yard and wasn't targeted in the Chargers' 41-17 preseason loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.

The second-year pro was the first Chargers running back to touch the ball, and he and the rest of Los Angeles' first-team offense exited the game after that opening possession. Hampton's brief appearance was unsurprising considering his importance to the team's offense, and it remains to be seen if he or any of the rest of the unit's front-line players will see any time during next Thursday night's home preseason finale against the Rams.

Omarion Hampton
Los Angeles Chargers
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