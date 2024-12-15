Fantasy Football
Omarion Hampton

Omarion Hampton News: Declaring for NFL Draft

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Hampton will declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, per Jordan Reid of ESPN.com.

Hampton will head to the NFL following an electric career in Chapel Hill, forgoing his final year of eligibility. The junior running back totaled 3,565 yards and 36 touchdowns in three seasons for the Tar Heels, finishing third and fourth all time in UNC history in each category, respectively. Hampton finished second in the nation in rushing yards in 2024, totaling 1,660 yards while accounting for 15 touchdowns. He is expected to be one of the first running backs taken off the board.

Omarion Hampton
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
