Ontaria Wilson News: Signs futures deal with Jets
New York signed Wilson to a reserve/future contract Friday.
Wilson will get a chance to continue his development as a member of the Jets this offseason. He has yet to make his regular-season NFL debut since going undrafted out of Florida State back in 2023. Wilson's best odds of sticking around with New York will be to carve out a niche for himself on special teams.
