Ontaria Wilson headshot

Ontaria Wilson News: Signs futures deal with Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

New York signed Wilson to a reserve/future contract Friday.

Wilson will get a chance to continue his development as a member of the Jets this offseason. He has yet to make his regular-season NFL debut since going undrafted out of Florida State back in 2023. Wilson's best odds of sticking around with New York will be to carve out a niche for himself on special teams.

