Oren Burks News: Steps up in 2024 postseason

Burks totaled 41 tackles (20 solo) and one pass defense over 17 regular-season appearances. He added 25 tackles (16 solo), including one sack, and one pass defense across four playoff games.

Burks was a core special teamer who played just 41 defense snaps through Week 16. His biggest play of the year came when he forced a fumble on the opening kickoff of the wild-card win against the Packers, and he stepped up into a starting role after inside linebacker Nakobe Dean suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon in this game. Burks tallied 20 tackles while starting the Eagles' final three playoff games, and he finished with five stops in the Super Bowl win against Kansas City. He'll now be an unrestricted free agent heading into his age-30 season in 2025.