Orlando Brown Injury: Could return in Week 10
Brown (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Ravens.
Brown upgraded from an estimated DNP on Monday to back-to-back limited sessions Tuesday and Wednesday, giving himself a chance to suit up in Week 10. If the first-year Bengal can't play through his knee injury for the second consecutive week, Cody Ford will likely get the start at left tackle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now