Orlando Brown Injury: Exits Week 8 with knee injury
Brown hurt his knee in Sunday's Week 8 game against Philadelphia and is questionable to return.
Brown sprained his right knee last Sunday against Cleveland, so his exit against the Eagles may be related. The veteran offensive tackle came into the weekend without an injury designation, but he logged only one full practice (in addition to two limited practices) during the week. Cody Ford will likely fill in for Brown if he's unable to return Sunday.