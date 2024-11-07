Fantasy Football
Orlando Brown Injury: Inactive for Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Brown (knee) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Ravens.

Brown was able to log consecutive limited practices and earned a questionable tag for Thursday's game, but his knee injury appears to severe for him to play. His next chance at playing will be Week 11 against the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 17. Cody Ford will likely start at left tackle for a second straight game in Brown's absence.

