Brown will be considered day-to-day due to the knee injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Brown sprained his right knee against Cleveland in the previous game and got hit in the same knee against Philadelphia, which led to his exit. Considering his day-to-day status, he'll likely be available for Week 9 against the Raiders; however, confirmation of that likely won't come until later in the week.