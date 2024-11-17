Orlando Brown Injury: Officially ruled out for SNF
Brown (knee/fibula) is inactive for Sunday night's matchup with the Chargers.
Brown was able to return to practice this week, logging a limited session Thursday before a DNP on Friday. The offensive tackle will now shift his focus to being ready to go for the team's Week 13 matchup with the Steelers on Dec. 1 after Cincinnati is idle in Week 12. In the meantime, Cody Ford will draw another start at left tackle against Los Angeles.
