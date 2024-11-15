Fantasy Football
Orlando Brown headshot

Orlando Brown Injury: Questionable for Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 12:59pm

Brown (knee/fibula) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Brown appears to be trending toward not playing Sunday night despite his questionable designation, as the 28-year-old offensive lineman downgraded from a limited practice session Thursday to a DNP on Friday. If Brown misses his third consecutive game in Week 11, expect Cody Ford to serve as Cincinnati's top left tackle.

Orlando Brown
Cincinnati Bengals
