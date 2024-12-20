Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Orlando Brown headshot

Orlando Brown Injury: Questionable vs. Browns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Brown (leg) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Cleveland.

Brown logged a DNP during Wednesday and Thursday's practice, but he did elevate to a limited participant on Friday. This does show some improvement for the left tackle, but his true status should be determined before kickoff on Sunday morning. If not able to play, Cordell Volson will likely get the start again for the Bengals.

Orlando Brown
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now