Orlando Brown headshot

Orlando Brown Injury: Unlikely to play in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Brown (knee) is doubtful to play in Week 9 versus the Raiders, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Brown suffered a sprained right knee in team's win over the Browns in Week 7 and he suffered blow to the same knee in Week 8 against Philadelphia. He now appears to be likely to miss his first game of 2024 and in his absence, Cody Ford is on track to draw the start at left tackle versus Las Vegas.

