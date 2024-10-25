Orlando Brown News: Good to go vs. Philadelphia

Brown (knee) was a full participant during Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Eagles, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Brown was diagnosed with a right knee sprain during the Bengals' Week 7 win over the Browns. He was able to log consecutive limited practices to open the week, but he was able to participate in Friday's session without restrictions and he'll be good to go for Sunday's contest.