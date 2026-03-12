Orlando Brown News: Inks extension with Cincinnati
Brown is slated to sign a two-year extension with the Bengals, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports.
The veteran offensive lineman from Oklahoma has spent each of the last three seasons in Cincinnati and is now under contract through 2028 following his extension. Brown has been a reliable presence for the Bengals, appearing in all 17 regular-season games in two of his three seasons with the team (including 2025). He's expected to remain Cincinnati's top left tackle during the 2026 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orlando Brown See More
-
Weekly Rankings
Weekly Rankings: Week 17 Value MeterDecember 24, 2024
-
Injury Analysis
Week 16 Friday Injury Report: Guerendo Out, Waddle Doubtful, Hill QuestionableDecember 20, 2024
-
Injury Analysis
Week 15 Friday Injury Report: Walker Doubtful, Hall Looking Good, Irving UncertainDecember 13, 2024
-
NFL Picks
NFL Expert Picks: Monday Night Football Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas CowboysDecember 9, 2024
-
Showdown/Single Game DFS Breakdown
Monday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati BengalsDecember 9, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orlando Brown See More