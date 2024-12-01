Orlando Brown News: Will play Sunday vs. Steelers

Brown (knee/fibula) is active for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.

Brown was a full practice participant Friday, and he's done enough to return from a three-game absence due to knee and fibula injuries. The 2018 third-round pick will reclaim his starting job at left tackle, and it appears Cody Ford will shift to left guard in place of Cordell Volson on Sunday, per Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer.