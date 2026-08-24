Oronde Gadsden News: Plays behind Kolar, Njoku in preseason

Gadsden recorded two catches for 24 yards on three targets during Thursday's 41-17 preseason loss to the 49ers.

Though his two receptions tied for the team lead and his 24 receiving yards ranked second, Gadsden's usage in the Chargers' second preseason game probably holds greater importance than his statistical output. The second-year tight end didn't log any snaps on either of the Chargers' first two possessions of the contest, with both Charlie Kolar and David Njoku playing ahead of him before being shut down for the rest of the night. Given that Kolar and Njoku were both rested the week prior while Gadsden saw snaps with the backups in the Chargers' 27-7 win over the Texans in the preseason opener, Gadsden could be trending toward a role reduction in new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's scheme. Since he still profiles as the Chargers' top pass-catching option at the position, Gadsden might be utilized ahead of Njoku or Kolar on third downs or hurry-up scenarios, but that sort of role could make his production highly volatile week to week and heavily dependent on game script.