Osa Odighizuwa News: Likely set for franchise tag

The Cowboys plan to franchise tag Odighizuwa on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Fowler adds that Dallas and Odighizuwa are unlikely to reach a long-term deal by Tuesday, the first day teams can place the franchise tag on players this offseason. The 27-year-old posted career highs with 47 tackles and 4.5 sacks over 17 regular-season games in 2024. Odighizuwa is projected to receive $25.1 million if he's tagged, and he'd be considered one of the top available free agents if he hit the open market this offseason.