Osa Odighizuwa headshot

Osa Odighizuwa News: Likely set for franchise tag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

The Cowboys plan to franchise tag Odighizuwa on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Fowler adds that Dallas and Odighizuwa are unlikely to reach a long-term deal by Tuesday, the first day teams can place the franchise tag on players this offseason. The 27-year-old posted career highs with 47 tackles and 4.5 sacks over 17 regular-season games in 2024. Odighizuwa is projected to receive $25.1 million if he's tagged, and he'd be considered one of the top available free agents if he hit the open market this offseason.

Osa Odighizuwa
Dallas Cowboys
