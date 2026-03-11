Osa Odighizuwa News: Shipped to San Francisco in trade
The 49ers acquired Odighizuwa (elbow) from the Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Odighizuwa had offseason surgery on his elbow, termed a clean-up procedure, that is not expected to affect his availability for the offseason program. A third-round pick in the 2021 Draft, Odighizuwa signed a new four-year, $80 million deal with Dallas last offseason. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games, making 13 starts, and has missed just one contest throughout his five-year career. Across 17 appearances last season, Odighizuwa posted 44 tackles (16 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and gives the Niners a needed boost to their defensive line.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Osa Odighizuwa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Osa Odighizuwa See More