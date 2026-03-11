Osa Odighizuwa headshot

Osa Odighizuwa News: Shipped to San Francisco in trade

March 11, 2026

The 49ers acquired Odighizuwa (elbow) from the Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Odighizuwa had offseason surgery on his elbow, termed a clean-up procedure, that is not expected to affect his availability for the offseason program. A third-round pick in the 2021 Draft, Odighizuwa signed a new four-year, $80 million deal with Dallas last offseason. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games, making 13 starts, and has missed just one contest throughout his five-year career. Across 17 appearances last season, Odighizuwa posted 44 tackles (16 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and gives the Niners a needed boost to their defensive line.

