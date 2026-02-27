Oscar Delp Injury: Can't take part in combine drills

Delp (foot) is expected to skip all drills at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine while recovering from a hairline fracture in his foot, Zach Klein of WSB-TV Atlanta reports.

Delp tallied a 20-261-1 receiving line during the 2025 season with Georgia but reportedly played out the entire campaign while managing a hairline fracture in his foot, which was diagnosed during routine medical examinations at the combine. With that diagnosis, Delp will focus his attention on getting as healthy as possible ahead of April's draft. He will have another chance to go through drills at Georgia's pro day, if medically cleared by that time. Delp has commonly been mocked as a Day 3 prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft.