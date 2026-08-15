Oscar Delp News: Finds end zone in preseason opener

Delp caught three of six targets for 10 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason loss to Jacksonville.

Delp's touchdown came on a pass from Zach Wilson on a play from the 1-yard line. It wasn't all roses for the rookie tight end, however, as he also had multiple drops. Delp is looking to cement a spot as the Saints' No. 3 tight end behind Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant, and his TD should help his case despite the uneven performance.