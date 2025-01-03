Otis Reese Injury: Missing Week 18

Reese (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Reese aggravated his ankle injury in the Titans' Week 16 loss to the Colts and is now in line to miss his second consecutive game Sunday. The Ole Miss product's season has come to a close, recording 17 total tackles and one interception over 13 appearances. Cedric Gray is likely to serve as one of Tennessee's top reserve inside linebackers while Reese is sidelined in Week 18.