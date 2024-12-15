Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Otis Reese headshot

Otis Reese Injury: Out with ankle injury Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Reese is inactive for Sunday's clash against Cincinnati due to an ankle injury.

Reese made his first start of the season against Jacksonville last Sunday and logged seven tackles along a with an interception. However, he's dealing with an ankle injury and logged an LP/DNP/DNP progression during practice this week. Consequently, Reese won't be able to play against the Bengals on Sunday. Positively for Tennessee, Kenneth Murray -- who missed last week due to a hamstring issue -- is set to return to action.

Otis Reese
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now