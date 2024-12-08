Otis Reese News: Getting start Week 14

Reese is starting at linebacker for Tennessee in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Reese had played exclusively on special teams this season until he logged seven defensive snaps last Sunday against Washington. He'll likely have a much bigger role Sunday now that he's moved into the starting lineup. Reese's opportunity is coming as a result of both Kenneth Murray (hamstring) and Jerome Baker (neck) being unable to suit up against Jacksonville.