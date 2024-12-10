Fantasy Football
Otis Reese

Otis Reese News: Logs five tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Reese logged five tackles (three solo) in Tennessee's loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Reese got the start at linebacker alongside Luke Gifford as both Kenneth Murray (hamstring) and Jerome Baker (neck) were both sidelined due to injuries. He ended up recording a new season-high total in tackles and could see an expanded role again during the team's Week 15 matchup versus Cincinnati if either Murray or Baker ends up being unable to play once again.

Otis Reese
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
