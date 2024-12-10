Otis Reese News: Logs five tackles

Reese logged five tackles (three solo) in Tennessee's loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Reese got the start at linebacker alongside Luke Gifford as both Kenneth Murray (hamstring) and Jerome Baker (neck) were both sidelined due to injuries. He ended up recording a new season-high total in tackles and could see an expanded role again during the team's Week 15 matchup versus Cincinnati if either Murray or Baker ends up being unable to play once again.