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Otis Reese News: Returns to Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 10:58pm

Reese and the Bills agreed on a contract Monday.

Reese will return to Buffalo after being released by the team Friday. The linebacker appeared in 20 regular-season games between 2023 and 2024 with the Titans, registering 38 total tackles (20 solo) and an interception in that span. Reese didn't play in a regular-season game last year, and he's likely competing for a practice squad spot with the Bills in 2026.

Otis Reese
Buffalo Bills
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