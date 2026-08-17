Otis Reese News: Returns to Buffalo

Reese and the Bills agreed on a contract Monday.

Reese will return to Buffalo after being released by the team Friday. The linebacker appeared in 20 regular-season games between 2023 and 2024 with the Titans, registering 38 total tackles (20 solo) and an interception in that span. Reese didn't play in a regular-season game last year, and he's likely competing for a practice squad spot with the Bills in 2026.