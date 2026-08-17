Otis Reese News: Returns to Buffalo
Reese and the Bills agreed on a contract Monday.
Reese will return to Buffalo after being released by the team Friday. The linebacker appeared in 20 regular-season games between 2023 and 2024 with the Titans, registering 38 total tackles (20 solo) and an interception in that span. Reese didn't play in a regular-season game last year, and he's likely competing for a practice squad spot with the Bills in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Otis Reese See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Otis Reese See More