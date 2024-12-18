Otito Ogbonnia Injury: Could play in Week 16

Ogbonnia (pelvis) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Broncos.

Ogbonnia upgraded from DNPs on Monday and Tuesday to a limited session Wednesday, giving himself a chance to play in Thursday night's divisional contest. If the 24-year-old is able to play through his pelvis injury in Week 16, he'll likely serve as one of the Chargers' top interior defensive linemen.