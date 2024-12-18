Otito Ogbonnia Injury: Could play in Week 16
Ogbonnia (pelvis) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Broncos.
Ogbonnia upgraded from DNPs on Monday and Tuesday to a limited session Wednesday, giving himself a chance to play in Thursday night's divisional contest. If the 24-year-old is able to play through his pelvis injury in Week 16, he'll likely serve as one of the Chargers' top interior defensive linemen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now