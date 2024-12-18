Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Otito Ogbonnia headshot

Otito Ogbonnia Injury: Could play in Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Ogbonnia (pelvis) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Broncos.

Ogbonnia upgraded from DNPs on Monday and Tuesday to a limited session Wednesday, giving himself a chance to play in Thursday night's divisional contest. If the 24-year-old is able to play through his pelvis injury in Week 16, he'll likely serve as one of the Chargers' top interior defensive linemen.

Otito Ogbonnia
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now