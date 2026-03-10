Otito Ogbonnia headshot

Otito Ogbonnia News: Joining Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Ogbonnia agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract with the Cowboys, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Ogbonnia will sign a one-year, $3 million deal with the Cowboys. The defensive lineman played 10 games last season, logging double-digit defensive snaps in just seven of those games. The 25-year-old will likely fill the role of rotational nose tackle or defensive end behind starters Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa.

Otito Ogbonnia
Los Angeles Chargers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Otito Ogbonnia
