Ovie Oghoufo News: Gets fresh opportunity in Vegas

The Raiders signed Oghoufo (hamstring) to a reserve/futures contract Tuesday.

The Giants waived Oghoufo from their injured reserve list with a hamstring issue prior to the start of the regular season, but he's now getting another chance with a different team as the end of the league year draws near. Regular contributor K'Lavon Chaisson is set to enter free agency in 2025, so Las Vegas might have some things to figure out on the edge before the next campaign.