Owen Pappoe News: Good to go vs. Miami

Pappoe (hip) was a full participant in Friday's practice and carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Pappoe was unable to play Monday against the Chargers due to a hip injury. He opened the week with consecutive limited practices, but he was able to finish strong with a full session Friday, and he'll return from a one-game absence and play Sunday. Pappoe has tallied 13 tackles (nine solo) across six regular-season games.