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Owen Wright News: Let go by Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

The Buccaneers waived Wright on Monday, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

Wright played in three games for the Buccaneers in 2025, contributing six yards on three rushes and 73 yards as a kick returner. The running back signed a reserve/future contract with the team in early January, but it looks like he will not be making it to training camp and will likely find himself back on a practice squad ahead of the 2026 regular season.

Owen Wright
 Free Agent
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