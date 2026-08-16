Ozzy Trapilo News: Activated from PUP list
Trapilo (knee) was activated from the active/PUP list and returned to practice with the Bears on Sunday, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Trapilo suffered a patellar injury in January against the Packers, and he opened camp on the active/PUP list, but he has now returned to action. The offensive lineman will now shift his focus to potentially appearing in a contest before the end of the preseason.
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