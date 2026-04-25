Parker Brailsford headshot

Parker Brailsford News: Snagged by Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The Browns selected Brailsford in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 146th overall.

Brailsford (6-foot-2, 289 pounds) will provide much-needed depth at center for Cleveland, where new starter Elgton Jenkins (lower leg) and reserve options Luke Wypler (knee) and Kingsley Eguakun (knee) are all recovering from injury. The limitations of Brailsford's frame may make him most suited to a rotational gig at the NFL level, but he brings significant experience to the table after having started 42 games across his final three seasons with Washington and Alabama.

Parker Brailsford
Cleveland Browns
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