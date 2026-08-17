Parker Hughes Injury: Lands on injured reserve
The Jaguars placed Hughes (undisclosed) on injured reserve Monday.
Hughes may have sustained the injury during the Jaguars' 24-20 preseason win over the Saints on Saturday, when he played six snaps on special teams without showing up in the box score otherwise. The rookie seventh-rounder will now be forced to miss the entire 2026 season unless an injury settlement is reached with Jacksonville.
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