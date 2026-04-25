Parker Hughes News: Headed to Jacksonville

The Jaguars selected Hughes in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 240th overall.

Hughes finished out his college career at Middle Tennessee with his best showing in 2025, racking up 75 tackles (26 solo) and dropping his missed tackle rate to a career-best 6.5 percent, compared to a 13.4 percent the year prior. Hughes reportedly posted a 4.40 40-yard dash time at his Pro Day, which is important for an undersized linebacker at 6-foot, 228 pounds. He'll also likely be asked to help out on special teams to warrant his spot on the 53-man roster.