Parker Washington News: Another quiet game

Washington caught one of three targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 52-6 loss to Detroit.

The 2023 sixth-round pick's 10-yard reception Sunday is his lone catch in two games with Mac Jones under center for the Jaguars. However, Washington should be more involved going forward since Gabe Davis was ruled out for the season due to a torn meniscus, though the fantasy upside will be limited as long as Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) is sidelined.