Parker Washington News: Career-best showing Sunday

Washington brought in six of 12 targets for 103 yards and a touchdown and also caught a two-point conversion pass in the Jaguars' 23-20 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Washington was the surprise leader in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the Jaguars with figures that all qualified as career highs. The 2023 sixth-round pick's breakout performance isn't necessarily an outlier -- although it may be an uphill battle to fully replicate if Mac Jones remains the starting quarterback in place of Trevor Lawrence (concussion) -- considering Washington is in line for an expanded role for the remainder of the season now that Gabe Davis (knee) has joined Christian Kirk (collarbone) on season-ending injured reserve. Washington next takes aim at the Titans in a Week 14 road clash.