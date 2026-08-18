Parker Washington News: Day to day with undisclosed injury

Washington is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Washington is expected back next week, meaning that the wideout isn't in line to be available for Friday's preseason contest against the Panthers. It remains to be seen if Washington will see any action in the Jaguars' Aug. 28 exhibition finale, but it doesn't appear at this time that his Week 1 status is in question.