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Parker Washington News: Day to day with undisclosed injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 6:06am

Washington is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Washington is expected back next week, meaning that the wideout isn't in line to be available for Friday's preseason contest against the Panthers. It remains to be seen if Washington will see any action in the Jaguars' Aug. 28 exhibition finale, but it doesn't appear at this time that his Week 1 status is in question.

Parker Washington
Jacksonville Jaguars
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