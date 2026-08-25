Parker Washington headshot

Parker Washington News: Involved in joint practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Washington (undisclosed) is taking part in Tuesday's joint practice with the Buccaneers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Jaguars labeled Washington as day-to-day last week while he dealt with an undisclosed injury, but he took part in a walk-through session Sunday and is seemingly operating with no restrictions in the first of two joint practices with the Buccaneers this week. Washington made a big play early in Tuesday's session during red-zone drills, outleaping Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish on a lob pass in the end zone.

Parker Washington
Jacksonville Jaguars
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