Parker Washington News: No targets in Week 10

Washington played 23 offensive snaps and wasn't targeted during Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Vikings.

The 22-year-old worked as Jacksonville's No. 3 wideout with Brian Thomas (chest) and Gabe Davis (shoulder) returning from injuries, and Washington didn't end up being involved in the passing attack. He caught six passes for 87 yards across the previous two games, but the Jaguars' offense doesn't have much upside with Mac Jones under center instead of Trevor Lawrence (shoulder).