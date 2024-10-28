Fantasy Football
Parker Washington headshot

Parker Washington News: Opening for bigger role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 28, 2024 at 1:02pm

Washington caught three of four targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Packers.

The 22-year-old had a 73 percent snap share and delivered his most productive game of the season as the receiving corps dealt with injuries to Brian Thomas (chest), Christian Kirk (collarbone) and Gabe Davis (shoulder). Thomas' and Davis' availability remains up in the air, but Kirk has already been ruled out for the season. Washington should serve as Jacksonville's No. 3 wideout for the rest of the campaign, and he could move further up the depth chart in the immediate term if Thomas or Davis are forced to miss any time. Washington totaled 16 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie in 2023 and should now have a chance to be significantly involved in the offense.

Parker Washington
Jacksonville Jaguars
