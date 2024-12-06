Parker Washington News: Ready for Sunday

Washington (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest in Tennessee.

Washington showed up on the Jaguars' Week 14 practice report Thursday as limited due to a shoulder injury and maintained that activity level Friday, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. However, the issue won't impact Washington from being available this weekend. Prior to his 6-103-1 performance on 12 targets this past Sunday against the Texans, he had a cumulative 10-118-0 line on 18 targets through the first 11 games of the campaign, so it may be difficult for Washington to replicate the most recent fruitful outing.