Parker Washington News: Ready for Sunday
Washington (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest in Tennessee.
Washington showed up on the Jaguars' Week 14 practice report Thursday as limited due to a shoulder injury and maintained that activity level Friday, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. However, the issue won't impact Washington from being available this weekend. Prior to his 6-103-1 performance on 12 targets this past Sunday against the Texans, he had a cumulative 10-118-0 line on 18 targets through the first 11 games of the campaign, so it may be difficult for Washington to replicate the most recent fruitful outing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now