Parker Washington News: Takes punt to the house

Washington returned a kickoff for 27 yards and ran back a punt for a 96-yard touchdown in Sunday's 32-16 win against the Patriots.

His coaches may not have been thrilled when they saw Washington field a punt from his own four-yard line inside the two-minute warning of the first half, but he quickly allayed any concerns when he brought it all the way to the end zone to put the Jaguars up 21-10. He also tied his season high in offensive snaps Sunday with 21, but he still projects to contribute primarily as a returner versus the Packers in Week 8.