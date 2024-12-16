Parker Washington News: Totals 54 yards in loss

Washington caught three of six targets for 54 yards during Sunday's 32-25 loss to the Jets.

The 2023 sixth-round pick was second among Jacksonville's wideouts with an 86 percent snap share and finished third on the team in targets and receiving yards. Quarterback Mac Jones attempted 46 passes on the day, but Brian Thomas and Brenton Strange combined for 26 of those targets. Washington should continue to operate as Jacksonville's No. 2 wide receiver, and he's been moderately involved in the passing game over the past three weeks with 11 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown.