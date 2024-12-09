Fantasy Football
Parker Washington headshot

Parker Washington News: Two catches in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Washington caught both his targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 10-6 win against the Titans.

The 22-year-old played 44 of 59 offensive snaps Sunday but wasn't significantly involved in the passing game after breaking out with six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown Week 13 versus Houston. The recent signing of Josh Reynolds brings a bit more depth to Jacksonville's receiving corps, but Washington should still continue to work as the No. 2 wideout. However, he can't be relied upon as a consistent fantasy producer with Mac Jones under center for the Jaguars, as evidenced by the past two weeks.

Parker Washington
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
