Parker Washington News: Two catches in win
Washington caught both his targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 10-6 win against the Titans.
The 22-year-old played 44 of 59 offensive snaps Sunday but wasn't significantly involved in the passing game after breaking out with six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown Week 13 versus Houston. The recent signing of Josh Reynolds brings a bit more depth to Jacksonville's receiving corps, but Washington should still continue to work as the No. 2 wideout. However, he can't be relied upon as a consistent fantasy producer with Mac Jones under center for the Jaguars, as evidenced by the past two weeks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now