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Parris Campbell Injury: Hangs up cleats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 1:34pm

The Cowboys placed Campbell on the reserve/retired list Wednesday.

Campbell, who signed a reserve/future contract with Dallas in early January, has now decided to call it a career. The 2019 second-round pick from Ohio State spent time with the Colts, Giants, Eagles and Cowboys throughout his seven-year NFL career, tallying 1,117 receiving yards and six touchdowns across 50 regular-season games.

Parris Campbell
Dallas Cowboys
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