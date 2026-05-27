Parris Campbell Injury: Hangs up cleats
The Cowboys placed Campbell on the reserve/retired list Wednesday.
Campbell, who signed a reserve/future contract with Dallas in early January, has now decided to call it a career. The 2019 second-round pick from Ohio State spent time with the Colts, Giants, Eagles and Cowboys throughout his seven-year NFL career, tallying 1,117 receiving yards and six touchdowns across 50 regular-season games.
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