Parris Campbell News: Out in Philadelphia
The Eagles waived Campbell on Monday.
The Ohio State product joined Philadelphia's active roster ahead of the Week 13 loss to the Ravens, ensuring depth at wide receiver with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) missing his second consecutive game. Campbell played 27 offensive snaps and failed to catch his only target Sunday. If he clears waivers, he'll likely return to the Eagles' practice squad.
Parris Campbell
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now