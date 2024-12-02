Fantasy Football
Parris Campbell News: Out in Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

The Eagles waived Campbell on Monday.

The Ohio State product joined Philadelphia's active roster ahead of the Week 13 loss to the Ravens, ensuring depth at wide receiver with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) missing his second consecutive game. Campbell played 27 offensive snaps and failed to catch his only target Sunday. If he clears waivers, he'll likely return to the Eagles' practice squad.

