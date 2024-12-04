Parris Campbell News: Returns to Philadelphia
Campbell signed with the Eagles' practice squad Wednesday.
Campbell was waived by the Eagles on Monday just a couple of days after signing with the active roster and suiting up for Sunday's win over the Ravens. With Philadelphia dealing with multiple injuries in their receiving corps, the Ohio State product could find himself on the active roster for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
